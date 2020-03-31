Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi undergoes a massive transformation

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has been a popular TV face for years now and he has a massive fan following, especially amongst the ladies. Being part of several top shows, we’ve seen him don several looks. But for Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show – KyunRishton Mein Katti Batti, the actor wanted to have a slightly different look. Playing a dashing, jet setting businessman on the show, he had to look a certain way and the makers experimented with several looks with the actor before arriving on one!

To be the hot and happening Kuldeep as they had envisioned, Siddhaanth had to reinvent his fitness regime. He along with the makers wanted to break the image of onscreen fathers and hence, they planned to make him look like a desirable man with quite the physique. Thus began the actor’s transformation where he had to lose some of his belly fat, build six-pack abs and gain some muscle. For the same, he went on a special diet and worked out regularly for a period of six months and, well, the results speak for themselves. But the transformation wasn’t easy for Siddhaanth! The KyunRishton Mein KattiBatti actor had recently undergone surgery and just as soon as he recovered, he took on the role and committed himself to playing it to the hilt!

The actor revealed, “You know, there is this notion in everyone’s mind that all the fathers on TV shows look a certain way. But who says dads can’t be sexy? So, to break this mindset, we finalized on a ripped look and I knew there was a lot of hard work in store for me, especially post my surgery. After being diagnosed with stage one arthritis in my shoulder last year, I had to get surgery done for the same. In fact, when the show was offered, I was still undergoing rehab. But my transformation phase helped me not only get into the skin of the character but also feel fitter overall.”

Talking about his regime, Siddhaanth mentioned, “I just worked out regularly for six months, not missing one day or one session. Having three different trainers allowed me to focus on all the aspects of my body and they helped me tone down and get into the shape that we envisioned for Kuldeep. I also focused on my diet, which comprised of healthy alternatives and protein-rich food which helped us achieve the ripped body look.”

What do you think about Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s transformation? Ain’t he looking fantastic?