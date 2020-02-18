Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi roped in for Rishton Mein Kyun Katti Batti

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (formerly known as Anand Suryavanshi) is all set to return to Zee TV after 13 years, stepping into the shoes of Kuldeep in the upcoming fiction show, Rishton Mein Kyun Katti Batti. Siddhaanth will be seen playing the role of a loving father based in Pune.

Rishton Mein Kyun Katti Batti is an endearing slice-of-life drama about issues arising in the world of parents in today’s day and age seen through the innocent eyes of tw young siblings – Rishi and Roli.

The show also features Neha Marda and it will be a reunion for Siddhaanth and Neha after 13 years as well. Both of them were a part of Zee TV’s Mamta (2007).

Surryavanshi mentioned, “I am very excited about joining Rishton Mein Kyun Katti Batti as I relate with the plot very well. It is actually a privilege to be a part of a show which is being helmed by Arvind Babbal, written by Purnendu Shekhar and airing on Zee TV. Being honest, let me tell you that it is nothing like your regular daily soaps, the concept is quite unique and showcases parents and their behaviour towards their children in a contemporary setting. In fact, the show gives us a perspective of two siblings and how the relationship between their parents can stir a range of emotions and conflicts into a child’s mind. Each character will stand out in this story and I can’t wait to showcase the story of Kuldeep to the viewers.”

The show is produced by Arvind Babbal and written by Purnendu Shekhar