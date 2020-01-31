Shweta Tripathi on her first look from Mirzapur 2

As the first look of Mirzapur’s second season released, Shweta Tripathi is the one actor everyone is looking out for. Donning a lethal look, Shweta Tripathi, who reprises her role as Golu, looks menacing in the trailer. By the look of it, Shweta seems to have hit it out of the park. She was quite a revelation in the teaser and has piqued the curiosity of the fans of the show. Earlier, Shweta has discussed how she got sleepless nights during the shoot of the show but now with the teaser focused on her, the actress is grateful for the love coming her way. From the look of it, Shweta’s character could be the surprise package of the season.

shweta says, “I had a zero make up look for the show. I would walk into a shoot with some sunscreen and that’s it. Mirzapur was a long commitment of a few months. So initially we discussed going for a short hair look but then I thought of the hairdo and how it doesn’t fit into my other work. I rejected the idea of putting on a wig because it looks fake. Trusting on my director Guru and his vision we went ahead to cut off my hair it was like Mirzapur Ke Liye Kuch Bhi. It’s the kind of character for which I can go to any length because that’s how invested we are in it as a team.”