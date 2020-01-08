SHUKRANU TO RELEASE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY ON ZEE5

ZEE5’s next original film Shukranu with THE tagline ‘Hui Emotion Ki Nasbandi’ is based on forced sterilization during the emergency rule in India in 1976. Sterilization was no longer a choice — it was a mandate.

Shukranu showcases a sequence of events which the protagonist had to deal with and how his marital life, love life and peace of mind were affected owing to the situation. The script is perfectly punctuated with situational comedy.

ZEE5 released the poster of the film which portrays a humorous take on the forced sterilization drive in India.

Shukranu #PyaarKiKatiPatang, a slice of life story starring Divyenndu, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur is the debut digital film produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by national award-winning Bishnu Dev Halder.

Shukranu is set to exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on 14th February 2020.