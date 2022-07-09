Shri Pralhad Joshi visits Australia for critical minerals and technology

By Indranil Halder

A reception event by Mr. Manish Gupta, Indian Consul General of India, Sydney, in honour of Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Government of India was held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Ballroom 1, Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney, 199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000.

It was a celebration of IndoAustralian closeness in geopolitical sphere and trade partnership. Former parliamentarian Jodi McKay highlighted the long term connection between India and Australia and wishes Indian delegation a successful visit. In last four days Indian delegation had meet Australian parliamentarians, private companies and organisations for critical minerals supply to India , accessing industrial capabilities and securing supply chain as core objectives.

Senator Tim Ayres ( Hon Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing, Government of Australia) spoke about the outstanding success and discussions Indian delegates had with Australian federal resources minster and state ministers of Western

Australia.

While Mr Paul Scully( Hon MP Shadow Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, NSW) who attended the event from the heart of coal and heavy manufacturing: City of Wollongong, requested Mr Pralhad Joshi for his visit to Wollongong for new opportunities and support jobs. He remembered couple of years back, he attended a round table mining conference in the Indian city of Kolkata for mining and technology.

The Indian delegation request for investments in critical minieral and strategic technology as India has 90 different types of mineral dispositions. Mr Pralhad Joshi wants more exchange of ideas and best practices for developing the coal and mining sector of India.

Dignitaries thanked members of the Indian diaspora representing Indian community in Australia and international students to strength IndoAustralian relationship with Indian naval ship to arrive in time for the Independence Day celebration in 14/08. People can celebrate the day on board the Indian naval carrier.