Shraddha Kapoor wraps up her shooting schedule for Baaghi 3 and celebrates with the entire team

Shraddha Kapoor is on a success high with the number of appreciations the actress has been receiving for her performances with the recent one being Inayat in Street Dancer 3D. Amidst promotions for the movie, Shraddha was also shooting for Baaghi 3.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the actress is on the last day of her final shooting schedule for the movie and to celebrate it, the actress brought cakes for the entire team with ‘BAAGHI 3’ written over them and cut them along with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and director Ahmed Khan.

The actress had an amazing 2019 with super hit films like Saaho and Chhichhore and 20202 seems no less as Street Dancer 3D has garnered immense appreciation and all are excited to see the actress in Baaghi 3.

Shraddha has always experimented with characters and always made a better history for herself. The constant love and support of her fans keep the actress going. The actress never fails in slipping in some time for the fans who meet her.

