Priyaank Sharma, son of Padmini Kolhapure, made his Bollywood debut with the recently released film, ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’. The actor was thrilled to see his whole family come to support him as they attended a special screening of the film.

The strong bond between the siblings Priyaank and Shraddha was very evident as they posed together for the media. The proud sister was all smiles as she celebrated her younger brother’s big day.