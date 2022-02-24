SHOUTING A SECOND ROUND OF FREE RSA COURSES

By popular demand, an additional 5,000 fee-free Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) courses are now up for grabs to help people get jobs in the hospitality industry.

Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens and Minister for Hospitality Kevin Anderson said thousands of people had taken up the opportunity to gain the free qualification courtesy of NSW Government funding, since it rolled out two weeks ago.

“These RSA courses have been more popular than happy hour at your local pub or club, and now we’re shouting a second round to help thousands more people get jobs,” Mr Henskens said.

“Whether you are a school-leaver or looking for a career change, now is the perfect time to gain your free qualification to enter the dynamic hospitality industry.”

The RSA courses are available through TAFE NSW and other registered training organisations, which will be delivered either online or face-to-face in less than a day.

People who have previously worked in the industry are also being encouraged to return to the sector. Anyone whose RSA competency card has expired within the past two years, or will expire before 30 June can complete a free online refresher course.

“The hospitality sector supports more than 300,000 jobs across NSW and it’s fantastic that so many people have already taken up the free RSA courses,” Mr Anderson said.

“We know staff shortages have been impacting the hospitality sector and that is why we have extended the free RSA courses to get people behind the bar, to serve the drinks and collect money for the till.”

Clubs NSW CEO Josh Landis said the shortage of workers has been a huge challenge for NSW clubs and welcomes the extension of the free RSA courses.

“We hope this initiative will encourage more people to consider a career in hospitality, which offers incredible opportunities for professional growth and development,” Mr Landis said.

For more information visit, https://skills.education.nsw.gov.au/rsa.