Shop till you drop!

It is no secret that girls simply love to shop. If there’s a way to win their heart, it’s probably food and taking them out for shopping. Never letting go of an opportunity to purchase the latest clothing line, accessories or simply indulging in some roadside bargaining, you’ll always find a gang of girls at a mall or local bazaar. True to this saying, the gorgeous actress Anveshi Jain, who plays the role of Mrs. Chibber in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Who’s Your Daddy?, recently shared her shopping experience while doing an outdoor shoot in Jalandhar for the show.

It so happened that the ravishing beauty, along with her co-actors Kasturi Banerjjee and Lizaa Malik from the show, sneaked into the local market of Jalandhar for some shopping. Indulging in some roadside retail therapy had such an effect on the girls that they didn’t realize that it was time for them to go back on the sets.

Speaking about the crazy shopping experience Anveshi Jain said, “It was fun shooting for the show in Jalandhar. I absolutely loved the shopping experience with my gang of girls. Since the city is famous for its leather items, quilts, blankets, and accessories there was no way that we weren’t going to shop at the local market. Liza and Kasturi bought so many shawls that they can actually open their own shop of shawls here. I went with just one suitcase for the shoot, but while coming back I had one extra bag loaded with all the items I had purchased. It was really a memorable experience for me.”

Who’s Your Daddy?’ showcases the story of how Soggy’s father becomes an overnight star with the lady patrons of the DVD world and how the duo runs a successful business until their world turns upside down. Amidst this entire chaos, nobody seems to find the answer to one question – ‘Soggy Ke Bete Tidda Ka Daddy Kaun Hai?’