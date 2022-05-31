Shivangi Sharma join hands with DJ Bravo for her next

Popular singer and an international face, Shivangi Sharma is all set with her new big project. She is collaborating with DJ Bravo for her next. It’s a party number with a deep social message to cherish. The song composition has been done and will be shot out of India in coming weeks. Speaking about the project, Shivangi narrates, “DJ Bravo and I are friends, he wanted to do something since 2019, but then Covid lockdown happened.”

She further says, “We were ideating and figuring what could be done. DJ wanted a peppy party track and when he heard the song, he was super happy. Initially it was going to be a single but we managed to make it a duet. I won’t disclose the social message right now. But it’s something that will hit the right chord. Looking forward to this!” Shivangi flew to India from US specifically for this project. It will go on air soon!

Shivangi even shared a video on her Instagram recently in which she is seen with DJ Bravo. Sharing the video clip, the singer wrote, “One of My Favourite person who inspire me every-time I meet him, before he flies for another Destination and I fly on another let’s do some much much awaited Collab with him of my life… New song coming soon…”

