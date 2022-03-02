Shilpa Shetty to star in and as Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty is on a roll this year! After announcing her radio show ‘Shape Of You,’ the actress has again captured our attention, and how! Well, much to everyone’s attention, the OG star has unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film, Sukhee.

Starring in and as Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in the picture! Holding various household items in her hands and dreaming wild, the poster gives us a glimpse of the actress’ character in the film.

While sharing the exciting news, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!”

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, Sukhee is directed by Sonal Joshi. Headlining the entire project on her shoulder alone, Shilpa Shetty would essay a never-seen-before character in the film.