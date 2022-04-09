Shilpa Shetty encourages fitness through all her endeavours

One of the fittest actors in the country, Shilpa Shetty is the first name that crosses your mind when you think fitness. Recently, the superstar turned brand ambassador for Fast&Up, India’s leading sports nutrition brand. The freshly launched commercial by the brand shows Shilpa’s sweating it out!

Putting on display her unmatchable fitness levels in the commercial, Shilpa Shetty has always been an endorser of fitness. Not only that, she has her own celebrity chat show on radio, ‘Shape of You’, that focuses on fitness and interviews personalities about their fitness ideas and regimes.

Speaking about her passion for fitness, Shilpa Shetty said, “I have always believed a fit body is a happy mind and I incorporate this value even as an artist in all my endeavours.”

It’s not only fitness that is synonymous with Shilpa Shetty. She is a believer of wholesome wellness and her online application, ‘Simple and Soulful’, is proof of that. Her app Simple Soulful is a holistic health app designed for fitness enthusiasts. All things yoga, diet, immunity and fitness can be found on this app!