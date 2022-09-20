Shefali Shah adds another feather to her cap as she wins the prestigious Alberto Sordi Family Awards!

It seems like Shefali Shah is truly unstoppable this year. While she constantly won hearts with back-to-back top-notch performances in series like Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and now Delhi Crime 2.

The talent hub in a real sense, Shefali is constantly making her name shine all around the globe and this time she went on to win an award for the Alberto Sordi Family Awards

Shefali is a name who is constantly proving her mettle on the screens with her chartbuster performance and while she is receiving all the love from the audience, she is also making her mark on prestigious platforms.

This time the actress went on to win the Alberto Sordi Family Award, a recognition that is awarded to personalities of Italian culture close to the thought of the famous Roman actor. She won the award for the Alberto Sordi Family Awards where she was considered an International cultural figure.

The prestigious Award was established in 2017 by the will of the actor’s family members represented by Igor Righetti, cousin of the national Alberto, journalist and RAI radio and television host, and has been awarded in past years to several talented and famous artists around the globe.

Taking to her social media, shared a bunch of pictures of herself where she donned a beautiful saree and held the award in her hands. She wrote “ Alberto Sordi Family Awards are held every year for the last 20 years to celebrate Alberto Sordi’s sheer genius and magic.

A legendary, iconic actor of Italian cinema, The Alberto Sordi Awards are bestowed upon creators from across the world in his honour,Colin Firth, Hellen Mirren and Robert Moresco , Gina Lollobrigida, Mark Strong, Matt Dillon and the director Andrei Končalovskij and many more legends have won it. And this year among the recipients is me… What can I say except that I am shocked, extremely humbled and truly unbelievable…”

Checkout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CipQ-v4vUEw/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Before this, Shefali also won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’. Looking at this, it seems like she has got no stop this year to shine bright with her impeccable performances.