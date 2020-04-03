SERVICES TO BE CARRIED OUT REMOTELY UNDER THE WORK FOR HOME ARRANGEMENT

To ensure that civil servants are compliant with the sweeping COVID-19 measures enacted by the Fijian Government, the Ministry of Civil Service is implementing work from home (WFH) arrangements throughout the whole of government.
The Fijian Government announced the Work from Home Guidelines for Civil Servants on 1 April 2020 to establish physical distancing within the public sector workforce, in accordance with the country’s broader coronavirus containment campaign.
In announcing the guidelines, the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, announced that the scope which government roles deemed “essential” would be prudently established, ensuring that Fijians would see minimal disruption to service delivery, while prioritising health of both civil servants and the broader Fijian public we serve.
The Ministry heads have identified the units and officers who can most effectively and safely operate remotely from their homes. The list of units from affected Ministries and Departments who are now working from home is as follows:
|#
|Ministry/Division/Unit
|1. Office of the President
Executive Support Unit
Administration Unit
Properties Maintenance Section
Accounts Section
Landscape Section
Domestic Section
2. Office of the Prime Minister
Project Planning Division
Client Service
Corporate services
3. Ministry of Sugar Industry
Policy, Planning & Research
Accounts
Corporate
Director Sugar
4. Ministry of Civil Service
Civil Service Coordination and Implementation Unit
Government Service Centre
5. Ministry of Economy
Climate Change & International Co-operation
6. Ministry of Defence and National Security
Policy – Security
Policy – Police
Policy – Defence
7. Ministry Of Industry, Trade And Tourism
Economic Unit
Trade Unit
Tourism Unit
Dept of Cooperatives
MSME Fiji
Department of National Trade Measurement Standards
8. Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations
National OHS and Workmen Compensation
Field Operations
Risk Engineering & CP
Training & Accreditation
Chemical & Hygiene
Human Resources
9. Ministry of iTaukei Affairs
Chairman – TLFC
iTaukei Lands & Fisheries Commission – Vanua Unit
iTaukei Lands & Fisheries Commission – VKB Unit
iTaukei Lands & Fisheries Commission – Admin Unit
iTaukei Lands & Fisheries Commission – Demarcation & Survey Unit
iTaukei Institute of Language & Culture, Culture Unit
iTaukei Institute of Language & Culture, Project Staff
Development Services Division – Director
Office
Environment Unit
Social Unit
Economics Unit
Secretary Division
Media Unit
Corporate Service Division Director
Monitoring
Finance & Accounts
MIS UNI
HR & AMU Unit
Tribunal Secretary
Complaint & Public Relations Unit
Admin Department
10. Ministry of Rural And Maritime Development
Human Resource Unit
Policy & Research Unit
Projects and Monitoring & Evaluation Unit
11. Ministry of Youth and Sports
Valelevu Youth Training Center
Nausori Office
Navua Office
Eastern Division
Sports – Division
North – Division
West – Division
12. Ministry of Waterways & Environment
Waterways – Policy & Planning
Human Resource Department
13. Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport, Disaster Management & Meteorological Service
Department of Water & Sewerage
14. Ministry of Forestry
REDD+ Project – WFH
Timber Utilization and Research Division
Forest Resource Assessment and Conservation – WFH
Operations – North
Operations – Central
Operations – West
Corporate Services – HR
15. Ministry of Fisheries
Executive Support Services
Economic Policy, Planning & Statistics Division (EPP&S)
Research Service Division
Human Resources & Administration
16. Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources
Valuation – compilation and assessment of town valuation
Geological Survey Division (compilation of geological and geotechnical reports and policy papers, Compilation of Hydrogeological and Drilling Reports)
17. Ministry of Housing and Community Development
Grants
Project Management
Policy and Research Unit
18. Ministry of Communications
Digital Government Transformation Office (DGTO
Department of Communications
Information Technology & Computing Services – Online application support
Web Development
Administration/HR
Accounting/Finance
Business Solutions
AGENCIES AND FUNCTIONS NOT MENTIONED IN THIS LIST WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE FROM THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICES.