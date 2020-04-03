SERVICES TO BE CARRIED OUT REMOTELY UNDER THE WORK FOR HOME ARRANGEMENT

To ensure that civil servants are compliant with the sweeping COVID-19 measures enacted by the Fijian Government, the Ministry of Civil Service is implementing work from home (WFH) arrangements throughout the whole of government.

The Fijian Government announced the Work from Home Guidelines for Civil Servants on 1 April 2020 to establish physical distancing within the public sector workforce, in accordance with the country’s broader coronavirus containment campaign.

In announcing the guidelines, the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, announced that the scope which government roles deemed “essential” would be prudently established, ensuring that Fijians would see minimal disruption to service delivery, while prioritising health of both civil servants and the broader Fijian public we serve.

The Ministry heads have identified the units and officers who can most effectively and safely operate remotely from their homes. The list of units from affected Ministries and Departments who are now working from home is as follows: