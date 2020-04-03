SERVICES TO BE CARRIED OUT REMOTELY UNDER THE WORK FOR HOME ARRANGEMENT

By
Team Fiji Times

To ensure that civil servants are compliant with the sweeping COVID-19 measures enacted by the Fijian Government, the Ministry of Civil Service is implementing work from home (WFH) arrangements throughout the whole of government.

The Fijian Government announced the Work from Home Guidelines for Civil Servants on 1 April 2020 to establish physical distancing within the public sector workforce, in accordance with the country’s broader coronavirus containment campaign.

In announcing the guidelines, the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, announced that the scope which government roles deemed “essential” would be prudently established, ensuring that Fijians would see minimal disruption to service delivery, while prioritising health of both civil servants and the broader Fijian public we serve.

The Ministry heads have identified the units and officers who can most effectively and safely operate remotely from their homes. The list of units from affected Ministries and Departments who are now working from home is as follows:

# Ministry/Division/Unit
1.     Office of the President

Executive Support Unit

Administration Unit

Properties Maintenance Section

Accounts Section

Landscape  Section

Domestic Section 

2.     Office of the Prime Minister

Project Planning Division

Client Service

Corporate services

3.     Ministry of Sugar Industry

Policy, Planning & Research

Accounts

Corporate

Director Sugar 

4.     Ministry of Civil Service

Civil Service Coordination and Implementation Unit

Government Service Centre

5.     Ministry of Economy

Climate Change & International Co-operation

6.     Ministry of Defence and National Security

Policy – Security

Policy – Police

Policy – Defence

7.     Ministry Of Industry, Trade And Tourism

Economic Unit

Trade Unit

Tourism Unit

Dept of Cooperatives

MSME Fiji

Department of National Trade Measurement Standards

8.     Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations

National OHS and Workmen Compensation

Field Operations

Risk Engineering & CP

Training & Accreditation

Chemical & Hygiene

Human Resources

9.     Ministry of iTaukei Affairs

Chairman – TLFC

iTaukei Lands & Fisheries Commission – Vanua Unit

iTaukei Lands & Fisheries Commission – VKB Unit

iTaukei Lands & Fisheries Commission – Admin Unit

iTaukei Lands & Fisheries Commission – Demarcation & Survey Unit

iTaukei Institute of Language & Culture, Culture Unit

iTaukei Institute of Language & Culture, Project Staff

Development Services Division – Director

Office

Environment Unit

Social Unit

Economics Unit

Secretary Division

Media Unit

Corporate Service Division  Director

Monitoring

Finance & Accounts

MIS UNI

HR & AMU Unit

Tribunal Secretary

Complaint & Public Relations Unit

Admin Department

10.  Ministry of Rural And Maritime Development

Human Resource Unit

Policy & Research  Unit

Projects and Monitoring & Evaluation Unit

11.  Ministry of Youth and Sports

Valelevu Youth Training  Center

Nausori Office

Navua Office

Eastern Division

Sports – Division

North – Division

West – Division

12.  Ministry of Waterways  & Environment 

Waterways –    Policy & Planning

Human Resource Department

13.  Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport, Disaster Management & Meteorological Service

Department of Water & Sewerage

14.  Ministry of Forestry

REDD+ Project – WFH

Timber Utilization and Research Division

Forest Resource Assessment and Conservation – WFH

Operations – North

Operations – Central

Operations – West

Corporate Services – HR 

15.  Ministry of Fisheries

Executive Support Services

Economic Policy, Planning & Statistics Division (EPP&S)

Research Service Division

Human Resources & Administration

16.  Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources

Valuation  – compilation and assessment of town valuation

Geological Survey Division (compilation of geological and geotechnical reports and policy papers, Compilation of Hydrogeological and Drilling Reports)

17.  Ministry of Housing and Community Development

Grants

Project Management

Policy and Research Unit

 

18.  Ministry of Communications

Digital Government Transformation Office (DGTO

Department of Communications

Information Technology & Computing Services – Online application support

Web Development

Administration/HR

Accounting/Finance

Business Solutions 

AGENCIES AND FUNCTIONS NOT MENTIONED IN THIS LIST WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE FROM THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICES.

