SERVICE NSW BUSES HELPING BUSHFIRE AFFECTED AREAS

Two Service NSW Mobile Service Centres, including a new community focused bus, have today hit the road, providing much needed help to bushfire affected communities.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the custom-fitted buses are about taking Service NSW to the people, helping them replace critical documents lost in the fires.

“The buses have been fast tracked to the South Coast to help people in this time of emergency,” Mr Dominello said. “Our friendly staff will be able to help customers replace critical identity and business documents lost in the bushfires.”

The buses will visit affected towns on the South Coast including Lake Conjola today at the Community Centre from 10am to 3pm and St George’s Basin on Friday between 10am and 3pm at a location to be confirmed.

Staff will be ready to help customers apply for lost or destroyed documents including:

· Free replacement of birth, marriage and change of name certificates from the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages. The registry will coordinate the replacement documents on a customers’ behalf, regardless of which state or territory in Australia, or New Zealand, they were born, married or changed their name;

· Free replacement Transport for NSW products including driver licences, photo cards and boat licences;

· Simplified proof of identity where customers no longer have all their identity documents;

· Free replacement Fair Trading licences including those for contractors, the motor vehicle industry and the property licensing industry;

· Free Owner Builder permits for customers who need to rebuild or repair their home due fire damage; and

· In some instances, Revenue NSW may also refund stamp duty paid on replacement vehicles that were written off due to the fires.

There are four buses in total – one each for the northern, southern and western regions of the State, while a fourth bus launched today will be community focused and travel to areas affected by natural disasters.

The buses are cashless, with payment options including cheque, EFTPOS or credit card. The timetable will be updated on a regular basis and is subject to change. People affected by the bushfires can visit a bus, their local Service NSW Centre or call 13 77 88 on weekdays from 7am to 7pm.