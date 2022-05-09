SENIORS URGED TO PREPARE FOR FLU SEASON

Seniors across NSW are being encouraged to protect themselves against the flu by getting vaccinated.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said people aged 65 and over can book in a free flu shot at pharmacies and GPs.

“Getting the flu vaccine reduces your risk of getting the flu by up to 60 per cent and most importantly it provides vital protection against severe illness and death,” Mr Coure said.

“This is especially important for those who are immunocompromised or living in close proximity to someone who is susceptible to serious illness from influenza.”

Mr Coure said vaccination against flu is especially important this year, given COVID-19 is also circulating in the community.

“We have come a long way and have a strong COVID-19 vaccination rate, but it is important to take any additional steps we can to protect ourselves and others as we head into the winter months,” Mr Coure said.

“The flu shot and COVID-19 booster can be given at the same time, so if you are yet to get either, make sure to book in today.”

People aged 65 and over are recommended to have the enhanced quadrivalent vaccine (Fluad® Quad), which stimulates a greater immune response in this age group, known to have a weaker response to vaccination.

Those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from influenza are eligible for a free flu vaccine under the National Immunisation Program and include:

People aged 65 and over

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from six months of age

Children from six months to under five years of age

People with serious health conditions (including severe asthma, diabetes, cancer, immune disorders, obesity, kidney, heart, lung or liver disease)

Pregnant women

When people book they should ask their pharmacist or GP which vaccine is right for them. For more information visit www.nsw.gov.au/flu