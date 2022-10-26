SENIORS HELPED TO BECOME MORE TECH SAVVY FOR TEN YEARS

The NSW Government’s Tech Savvy Seniors program, which was launched in 2012, has now successfully helped more than 119,000 people become more independent and confident with digital technology.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the Tech Savvy Seniors program, which is run in partnership with Telstra, has now been helping seniors for ten years.

“This program is about the NSW Government helping seniors stay connected and safe in our increasingly digital world,” Mr Coure said.

“Since the program’s inception, we have been able to help more than 119,000 seniors to do just that.

“We have supported seniors to build up their skills, confidence and independence when it comes to using computers and smart phones, online banking, social media and cyber security.”

Mr Coure said over 50 community college locations and 75 participating libraries across the state have been helping facilitate the program.

“The beauty of this program is it’s also delivered in 11 different languages to help all seniors become more tech savvy,” Mr Coure said.

Among the languages the Tech Savvy Seniors program covers include Arabic, Mandarin and Cantonese, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Tagalog and Vietnamese.