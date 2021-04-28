SECURING THE FUTURE OF GREYHOUND RACING IN THE UPPER HUNTER

Greyhound racing in the Upper Hunter has received a multimillion-dollar boost with the Muswellbrook Greyhound Club to be upgraded to TAB status.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson today met with representatives from Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) and the Muswellbrook Greyhound Club to discuss how the upgrade will grow the sport in the region.

“The NSW Nationals welcome the news that the Muswellbrook club will be upgraded to TAB status, thanks to a share of a $30 million investment in the industry from the NSW Government,” Mr Barilaro said.

“We have seen in Gunnedah and on the Mid North Coast that when these clubs are upgraded, there is a direct benefit to the community through increased visitation and money spent in the local economy.”

Mr Perrottet said the funding for track upgrades will improve the spectator experience and increase animal welfare in NSW.

“The greyhound racing industry is an important sector for many communities in NSW which is why we are committed to giving punters top notch facilities which will also go a long way to ensuring the safety of the dogs,” Mr Perrottet said.

“This new upgrade will bring people into town who will stay in local hotels and shop at local stores, putting money straight back into the community.”

Mr Anderson said the NSW Government will work with GRNSW to determine what works are needed to bring the track up to TAB status.

“The Upper Hunter is home to a large and passionate group of owners, trainers and greyhound racing fans who have been calling for TAB racing to come to the region,” Mr Anderson said.

“I inspected the facility last month and heard from the club, participants and community about their strong desire to reinvigorate greyhound racing and bring this track up to TAB standard.

“In the last few years we have seen a true resurgence in the greyhound racing industry in NSW, and this Government will continue to back GRNSW and our local clubs with projects such as this one.”