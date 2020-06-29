SECURING HOUSING FOR THE HOMELESS

Rough sleepers across NSW are about to benefit from the largest housing response dedicated to rough sleepers in NSW history with a program to secure homes rapidly from the private rental market underway.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said the $36 million Together Home project would deliver stable housing and wrap-around support for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness.

“Part of this initiative is about finding people a place to call home, but the critical next step is supporting them with the services they need improve their health and wellbeing, and to rebuild their lives,” Mr Ward said.

“Our housing, homelessness and health providers will be working around the clock in coming months to help people take the first steps towards breaking the cycle of disadvantage and staying off the streets for good.”

Together Home will be delivered by the NSW Government, in collaboration with 19 community housing providers, specialist homelessness services and healthcare workers.

Mr Perrottet said the Government’s investment to support the most vulnerable during the pandemic was already changing lives.

“This initiative is achieving great social outcomes for those most in need and at the same time creating jobs for community services organisations,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We want to give people a hand-up and set them on the pathway to independence, and that all starts with a safe and secure place to call home.”

The NSW Government has invested more than $70 million to prevent and respond to homelessness during the pandemic, on top of the more than $1 billion invested this financial year in housing and homelessness support.

The following Community Housing Providers will help deliver Together Home:

· Argyle Community Housing – South Western Sydney, Murrumbidgee, Far West and Western NSW

· Bridge Housing – Sydney, South Eastern Sydney and Northern Sydney

· Community Housing Limited – Mid North Coast, Northern NSW and New England

· Compass Housing Services – Hunter Central Coast

· Evolve Housing – South Western Sydney, Western Sydney and Nepean Blue Mountains

· Homes North – Mid North Coast, Northern NSW and New England

· Homes Out West – Murrumbidgee, Far West and Western NSW

· Housing Plus – Murrumbidgee, Far West and Western NSW

· Hume Community Housing – South Western Sydney

· Link Housing – Sydney, South Eastern Sydney and Northern Sydney

· Metro Community Housing – Sydney, South Easter Sydney and Northern Sydney

· Mission Australia Housing – Mid North Coast, Northern NSW and New England

· North Coast Community Housing – Mid North Coast, Northern NSW and New England

· Pacific Link Housing – Hunter Central Coast

· Southern Cross Community Housing – Illawarra Shoalhaven and Southern NSW

· St George Community Housing – Sydney, South Eastern Sydney and Northern Sydney

· Illawarra Community Housing Trust – Illawarra Shoalhaven, Southern NSW

· Wentworth Community Housing – Western Sydney, Nepean Blue Mountains

· Women’s Housing Company – Sydney, South Eastern Sydney Northern Sydney and South West Sydney.