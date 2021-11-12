The Morrison Government is securing Australia’s economic recovery by backing businesses to succeed and create jobs with a further $33 million to support Australian made food and beverage companies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the funding was part of the latest round of the $1.3 billion Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI).

“Liberals and Nationals will continue to protect and grow manufacturing jobs to secure Australia’s economic recovery,” the Prime Minister said.

“More than one million Australians are once again employed in manufacturing and we want businesses to be successful and create even more jobs.

“Under Labor, one in eight manufacturing jobs were lost and Australians can’t risk this sort of economic mismanagement as we begin to open up again.”

Seven Australian companies will share in the funding, which will unlock new manufacturing opportunities, boost production, and create more jobs across the country.

The investment would boost manufacturing from Kingaroy in the north, to Hobart in the south.

Food and beverage production is the largest manufacturing sector in Australia, employing one in four manufacturing workers and contributing around $22.4 billion to our economy.

Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said these grants would bolster the thriving food and beverage sector and unlock further significant investment from the sector.

“This funding will help some of the most innovative producers leverage technology to increase their production, while meeting growing export demand and creating new local jobs,” Minister Taylor said.

“Not only will this funding help maximise the agricultural advantages we enjoy, but it will also help regional Australia and the supply chains that operate throughout it.”

The successful Food and Beverage recipients under the Initiative are:

Sabrini Foods (VIC, NSW, SA) will use $1.4 million to become the first local manufacturer to transform Aussie dairy into extended shelf life and frozen paneer, overcoming one of the constraints to export.

Bulla (VIC) will use $4.5 million for a purpose-built facility to make new ice cream lines such as cones and sandwiches from Australian dairy for sale here and overseas.

Plenty Foods (QLD) will use its $9 million in funding to transform Australian nuts into locally-made protein nut flour.

Turbine Sunshine Coast (QLD) will use its $8.7 million in funding to establish a research and development centre and large-scale contract beverage manufacturing facility.

Mulgowie Fresh (QLD, VIC) will use its $5.1 million in funding to expand its processing capability and capacity in sweet corn and beans, increasing its supplies both domestically and in South East Asia.

Sullivans Cove Distillery (TAS) will use its $3.3 million in funding to help build its new state-of-the-art production facility, which doubles as a world-class tourism experience.

Ennio (SA) will use its $ 1.3 million in funding to develop its world-first patented technology for manufacturing nettings and casings specifically for the global meat and poultry industry.

The MMI is the centrepiece of the Government’s $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy, designed to position Australia as a globally recognised, high-quality and sustainable manufacturing nation.

Food and Beverage is the fourth stream of funding across priority areas identified under the MMI, and follows $100 million invested in Space, Medical Products, and Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing announced in July.

Funding across the remaining areas of Recycling and Defence will be announced soon.