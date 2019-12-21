SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS SCHOLARSHIP TO AUSTRALIA

Year 11 and Year 12 students will get the opportunity to study for two and half years in prestigious Australian secondary schools through the Pacific Secondary Scholarship Programme (PSSP).

This is after the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the programme was inked by the Fijian Minister for Education, Hon. Rosy Akbar and the Acting Australian High Commissioner, Anna Dorney in Suva today.

“The MOU signing will present a unique opportunity for 10 students to take advantage of experiencing Australia’s education system and to challenge their own academic experience. The students will also be exposed to the rich cultural diversity of Australia, broadening their overall learning experience,” Minister Akbar said.

Ms Dorney said “this programme is part of our joint commitment with the Fijian Government to providing more opportunities for quality education to Fijians and child protection, student education and welfare are primary considerations for the scholarship programme”.