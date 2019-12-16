SECOND A350 AIRBUS ‘ISLAND OF VANUA LEVU’ WELCOMED

Fiji’s national carrier Fiji Airways received its second new Airbus A350-900 XWB at the Nadi International airport this evening.

Named after the “Island of Vanua Levu”, the new A350 arrived with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama onboard the flight from Los Angeles.

The arrival of the second new aircraft means that Fiji Airways is now ready to deploy its new A350’s to Sydney and Los Angeles ensuring customers receive the best services like never before.

The aircraft was received by the Attorney-General Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Minister for Agriculture Hon. Dr Mahendra Reddy.