SCHOOLS REMAIN CLOSED

With the control measures still in place for COVID-19, the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts wishes to advise all Fijians that schools will remain closed for another two weeks, until 17 April 2020.

The Ministry will closely monitor the situation and advise on the school resumption date.

Minister Akbar has stated that the safety and well-being of children, teachers and their families are paramount and cannot be put at undue risk. The Ministry of Education will take necessary steps to ensure the quality of student’s education will not be compromised when schools commence. The Ministry will realign the school terms, reassess the curriculum and reschedule examinations. Meanwhile, the Student Free Days Programme (SFD) for teachers has been temporarily suspended for term two.

The Ministry requests that all children be kept at home as much as possible as the Fijian public continues to practice physical distancing to prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. During this period, students will still not be allowed to use the government subsidised blue bus cards.

Hon. Akbar also reiterated the imperative role parents and guardians play in inculcating good values and virtues and honing lifelong skills in their children. She also emphasised the need for parents to instruct their children on the importance of handwashing with soap and water on a regular basis.

The Ministry will be releasing a set of planned supplementary activities through our Schools Broadcasting Unit as well as our official website, and social media page. The Ministry encourages people to share this information widely.

Stay safe and stay indoors as much as possible.