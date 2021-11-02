SCHOOL STUDENTS ENJOY MORE FREEDOMS FROM NOVEMBER 8

More restrictions are easing in NSW public schools, allowing students to enjoy additional activities safely at school in line with current community settings.

Changes to settings includes allowing fully vaccinated extra-curricular providers on school site, as well as some music classes and bands, day excursions and assemblies. Activities must maintain cohorts and be done in line with all COVID-Safe settings in schools.

From November 8 the following activities can take place on school grounds in cohorts only:

Assemblies and presentations – outdoors only

Excursions – day only, not overnight

Incursions – activities provided on school site by external providers related to curriculum delivery or student wellbeing

Dancing

Music classes, bands, ensembles and lessons – for instruments that can be played with a mask only

Sport – as previously announced, in-school within cohort and inter-school outside school hours.

Fully vaccinated volunteers and providers will be allowed on site to support school operations or fulfil specific roles, such as helping with the canteen or uniform shop.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the changes allowed students more curricular and extra-curricular opportunities while schools maintain COVID-19 safe measures.

“Students have experienced an incredibly disrupted school year; in line with the relaxation of community settings, we are aligning some school activities to provide them with as much normality as possible,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Schools’ stringent safety measures remain in place, including vaccinations of all adults on site, cohorting, cleaning, mask wearing and ensuring appropriate ventilation.

“Importantly all adults on site during school hours, including staff and visitors, must be fully vaccinated and wear masks to be allowed on school site.”

Community use of school facilities can also go ahead from November 8, outside school hours only.