SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN WITH THE NSW PARLIAMENT

Parents and children are invited to participate in storytelling, a virtual tour and an Aboriginal cultural education session as part of the NSW Parliament online school holiday program.

President of the Legislative Council Matthew Mason-Cox MLC said ‘Free Family Fun’, to be held over three mornings from 27 September is designed for primary school-aged children to learn and feel inspired from home.

“These live sessions will take participants on immersive educational and cultural journeys,” Mr Mason-Cox said.

“While we aren’t able to open our physical doors to the public these holidays, we have adapted our annual program so that families can join in the fun and bring the NSW Parliament to you, no matter where you live.”

The program includes a virtual tour of the NSW Parliament chambers and an Indigenous cultural education workshop where participants will learn the significance of message sticks, art and storytelling to Aboriginal people.

The Parliament is also running a colouring-in competition for the artistically inclined. Four lucky winners will each receive a Parliament of NSW Gift Box filled with goodies including parliamentary stationery, a water bottle and delicious treats valued at $100.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Jonathan O’Dea said the sessions are great for parents looking for activities to keep children entertained over the school holidays.

“We want to inspire children to engage with their communities: those they are familiar with and others they may not know as much about,” Mr O’Dea said.

“We also hope it will encourage school children and families to visit us at Parliament House as soon as it is possible.

Free Family Fun with the Parliament of NSW:

Monday, 27 September 9:00am – 9:45am – Storytelling – A live reading of the award-winning book A Bus called Heaven, by Bob Graham.

Wednesday, 29 September 9:00am – 9:45am – Tour – Find out what happens at Parliament by joining in a virtual tour of the chambers.

Friday, 1 October 10:00am – 10:45am – Mirri Mirri Aboriginal cultural education – Join Paul Sinclair, a proud Anaiwan man, for a fun and informative interactive workshop.