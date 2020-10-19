SCHOLARSHIPS TO SUPPORT STUDENT STUDIES

Young people in out-of-home care or living in social housing can now apply for a $1,000 scholarship to help cover their educational and training costs in their final years of high school.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said the Department of Communities and Justice Scholarships program aims to improve educational outcomes for some of the state’s most disadvantaged students.

“We want to give young people every opportunity to achieve their education goals so that they can break the cycle of disadvantage,” Mr Ward said.

“Students can use the funds for educational expenses such as text books, laptops, tutoring and course costs, to help ease the financial burden.

“The scholarships help remove some of the barriers vulnerable students may face, so they can focus their attention on the classroom instead.”

Scholarships are available to students in Year 10, 11 and 12 at a NSW high school or TAFE equivalent. They are open to young people completing a school-based apprenticeship or traineeship, or studying a VET subject at school in 2021.

To be eligible students must either be a social housing tenant, a social housing applicant, be living in crisis accommodation, or be living in out-of-home care.

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said the scholarships would support vulnerable students through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many families are feeling financial pressure right now and it is important that our most vulnerable students remain connected to education and are given the best possible chance to succeed,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We need to support young people nearing the end of high school to develop work readiness and these scholarships will provide a hand up for vulnerable young people during this incredibly challenging time.”

Applications close of 19 February 2021, with successful students to be announced in Term 2.