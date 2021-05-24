SCHOLARSHIPS FOR NSW’S NEWEST INTERPRETERS

Applications are now open for people who speak new, emerging and in-demand languages to receive scholarships to become qualified practicing interpreters.

Minister for Multiculturalism, Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program will support up to 30 budding interpreters in 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated just how vital our interpreters are, especially in providing access to high-quality health care and advice,” Mr Lee said.

“We need to make sure our qualified interpreters speak new, emerging and in-demand languages so everyone enjoys access to high-quality interpreting services.

“The scholarship recipients will benefit from subsidised world-class training at TAFE NSW and universities to train our next generation of interpreters.”

Course graduates will be eligible to become Recognised Practicing Interpreters with the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters.

People who speak Acholi, Bari, Chin (Tedim), Chinese (Hakka), Dinka, Ewe, Fijian, Fullah, Hakka (Timorese), Hmong, Karen, Kayah, Khmer, Kirundi, Krio, Malayalam, Mongolian, Mun (Chin), Nuer, Oromo, Samoan, Somali, Tetum, Tibetan, Tigrinya and Tongan are encouraged to apply.

The NSW Government has invested $650,000 over four years to train up to 400 interpreters as part of the NSW Interpreter Scholarship Program.

Expressions of interest for new and emerging languages will be accepted until 5pm Wednesday 9 June 2021.