Sargun Kaur takes inspiration from Neena Gupta for Yeh Hai Chahatein

Star Plus’ is all set to take its audiences on a trip of an enchanting love story with its next fiction offering- Yeh Hai Chahatein, story of two people who are brought together because of their deep-rooted love for NOT each other, but someone else. Preesha, a young, strong, independent single mother whose world revolves around tending to her son and her family and on the other hand, Rudraksh, a Rockstar and free-spirited young man, who can go to any extent for his brother. What do they have in common? Little, perhaps, except that they were destined to fall in love. Yes, with each other. Star Plus’s next fiction offering Yeh Hai Chahatein brings viewers an unconventional romance that transcends societal taboos and life stages.

The show boasts of a stellar star-cast which comprises popular actor Sargun Kaur as Preesha Srinivasan, an independent, strong single mother. However, not many people know that Sargun drew inspiration from the veteran actor Neena Gupta to prepare for her character in the show.

Sargun Kaur said, “Neena Gupta has always topped my list of favorite actors. I hardly miss watching any movies of her. When I was told that I am going to portray a character of a strong, independent single mother whose world revolves around her son and family, the first name which came to mind in no time to seek inspiration was none other than Neena Gupta. Her life has been an inspiration to all. The dedications she has shown towards not just her professional as well as personal life, set a sheer example of a ‘complete woman’, whom everyone would want to look up to. Her story of life has helped me to draw parallels and emote certain emotions on-screen. As an actor, it really helped me prepare for my character.”

Well, we definitely can’t wait to watch Sargun Kaur as Preesha in Yeh Hai Chahatein