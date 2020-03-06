Sapna Chaudhary releases a New Holi Music Video with VMate

VMate is all set to splash your screen this Holi with an upbeat anthem performed by Sapna Choudhary. Bringing alive the high spirt and colourful energy around Holi, VMate has collaborated with the famous Haryanvi performer Sapna Chaudhary. Sapna, a prominent name and trend setter in the entertainment industry, is known for her moves in famous Haryanvi songs like ‘Solid Body’ and ‘Teri Aankhya Yo Kajal”.She has also been part of the 11th season of Big Boss.

To set a new music trend, Sapna is seen in her captivating ‘desi’ avatar in the video dancing the occasion away with her famous ‘thumkas’ and ‘jhatkas’, sprinkling water and enjoying the festival of colours in the video, ready to hit the blockbuster music chart. With their new campaign #VMateAsliHolibaaz, VMate is here to break all records and make people shake a leg in the most unique way on this song Holi after Holi.

Sapna, addresses her VMate friends in the video to showcase their talent and spread happiness ‘Talent apna dikhlake tu hojayega trend’ this Holi by creating interesting content around dance, comedy or makeup. The video is a part of one of the many activities including a Holi movie casting the renowned Youtubers- Bhuvan Bham and Ashish Chanchlani to be released on Vmate on March 8th,2020. The video also calls out people from all age groups to showcase their cheerful nature and be a part of this new anthem to showcase their talent.

Excitedly speaking about the association with VMate, Sapna Chaudhary said, “Hello VMate friends”! The music video launched today is a super fun colourful video that I thoroughly enjoyed jiving to! One of the things that are mandatory on Holi are the crazy lively Bollywood songs and now I am part of VMate’s very own one of a kind Holi anthem. This Holi season, by dancing on this song, we can dance together”!