Santosh Shukla becomes New CEO of British Organization – World Book of Records

One of the promising and dedicated personalities of the business scenario, Mr. Santosh Shukla (Advocate, Supreme Court of India) has become the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the British Organization – World Book of Records. He has been appointed by the Central Working Committee of the organization recently. The World Book of Records has completed 05 years of its successful journey and is now going to pave the new phase of other success stories in the next five years to come.

Speaking about his new role, Mr. Shukla said the organization will reach its presence in more than 75 countries along with publishing special editions to promote the cause of enhancing potential among people across the world. The organization would galvanize its supreme authority in the certification business.

At the helm of Mr. Shukla, the organization has made its reach in 25 countries in the world with a strong global network. Mr. Shukla hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh as well as deep rooted Indian culture and heritage and is of Indian origin. Being Cyber law expert and an author of technical books, he is also Director General of South Asian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SACCI), President and CEO of International Quality Certification, President of Alma World and holding post of Chief Editor of Alma Today, Alma Times, WBR News and other leading organizations.

On this occasion, Mr. Shukla said that the organization has made its strong presence in 25 countries of the world in the last 05 years. It has included and honored 1000 personalities around the world.

He said that the World Book of Records (WBR) is one of the leading organizations in international certification of world records. It works intercontinental from all continents with a global network. It recognizes potential talent and capabilities in world records through international certification. It also honors personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution for humanity and universal peace. The World Book of Records honors Record holders along with individuals, organizations, institutions, and others that dedicated their performance and social services for the betterment of society.