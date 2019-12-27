Sanjay Gagnani draws inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat for his new house

Kundali Bhagya has been among the top Indian television shows right since its launch. With a stellar cast including the likes of Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan), Shaddha Arya (Preeta), Sanjay Gagnani (Prithvi), Abhishek Kapur (Sameer), Anjum Fakih (Shrishti), ManitJoura (Rishabh), and an interesting plot, it has kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The show has been loved by one and all and while there is a lot of drama going on in the Luthra house following Karan and Mahira’s engagement, looks like there is a lot of activity happening on Sanjay Gagnani’spersonal home front too. The actor is all set to move into his new apartment by the end of this month and is currently busy designing it.

Sanjay Gagnani is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that his new residence is nothing short of luxury and elegance. In fact, Sanjay mentioned, “I have been trying to find a plush apartment since the start of the year and I finally found a good place in Andheri as we are approaching 2020. I would like my fiancé Poonam to find comfort in this house when she moves in with me. I want it to be a place of our comfort and happiness.” While mentioning about his inspiration for the design of his house, Sanjay revealed, “I love Shah Rukh Khan and I have been following him since several years. I’ve seen how his place is simple, yet regal and state of the art. His wife Gauri Khan is quite talented and has allowed her audience a glimpse of her artwork and shared some useful tips in the past. I am making sure to put all this information to good use while designing different corners of our bedroom, guest room and even the entrance of our house. From a perfect combination of various colours to customized furniture, in my heart I’m making a small Mannat of my own. It will be contemporary, quirky and vibrant, yet regal and elegant in every detail. In fact, since we should be ready to move in by the end of this month, I can’t wait to show it off to my family and friends.”