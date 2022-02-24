Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon’s upcoming rom-com drama – Ghudchadi, helmed by debutant director Binoy Gandhi goes on floors today!

Ghudchadi brings together the 90s OG hitmakers along with the modern Jodi of Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan

T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy drama Ghudhchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi commences shooting today in Jaipur. The iconic Jodi of 90s, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are pairing together yet again for this comedy flick. Alongside this entertaining duo, the film also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. This Binoy Gandhi’s directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, penned by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi

Tandon and Dutt are the hit duo of the 90s who knew how to set the screens ablaze. With this film the duo rekindle the spunk of their on screen chemistry that got the town talking. Through the extensive prep and workshops, the crew can’t stop raving about how effortless the chemistry between them is.

The makers of the film took to their social media platform to share the glimpses from the mahurat puja along with teaser video.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series & Keep Dreaming pictures production titled ” GHUDCHADI “. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.