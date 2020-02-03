Sangha guides Australia to Fifth Place Play-Off at U19 World Cup

An all-round performance from Tanveer Sangha has guided Australia into the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup Fifth Place Play-Off via a tense four-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Sangha was on song with the ball, taking 4-41 with his leg spin as Afghanistan was restricted to 7-191 batting first at North West University Oval in Potchefstroom. He was ably supported by Liam Scott who claimed 2-26.

In reply, Sam Fanning (62) and Lachlan Hearne (48) stabilised Australia’s innings after losing two early wickets. Their departures too came in a middle order collapse of 4-23 which threatened to end Australia’s hopes.

But Sangha (46 not out from 40 balls) and Patrick Rowe (22 not out) steadied the ship once more, combining for an unbeaten 72-run, seventh wicket stand to steer Australia home. Sangha finished the match with a six on the penultimate delivery.

Australia will take on West Indies, against whom they suffered a three-wicket defeat in their opening match of the tournament, in the Fifth Place Play-Off at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Friday, February 7.

2020 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, South Africa

January 17 – February 9, 2020

Australia fixtures:

– v West Indies, January 18, Diamond Oval, Kimberley. West Indies won by three wickets.

– v Nigeria, January 20, Country Club B Field, Kimberley. Australia won by 10 wickets.

– v England, January 23, Diamond Oval, Kimberley. Australia won by two wickets.

– v India, January 28, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom. India won by 74 runs.

– v Afghanistan, February 2, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom. Australia won by four wickets.

– v West Indies, Febraury 7, Willowmoore Park, Benoni.