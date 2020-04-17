Sangeeta Kapure shares an emotional message for her Ye Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke team

The extended nationwide lock down has brought the professional work of Television celebrities to a halt, but the stars have found themselves playing multiple roles at home during the quarantine. India is currently under the lock down with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the corona virus outbreak. Spending even an hour without coming across the word ‘corona virus’ seems to be next to impossible these days. Although the productions have halted, theaters have shut down, our television stars are missing their families on the set, and they want to get back to work as soon as possible.

One of them is the television actress Sangeeta Kapure, who is seen in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Nidhi Mami. She recently posted some pictures with her friends from the set of her show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and she seems to miss her other family from the set. She captioned the image by saying ‘Miss you guys, hope to see you soon and start our day on set with the same energy as before.’ In the picture, we can see how close the bond of Sangeeta is with Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Trishaa Chaterjee, Chaitrali Gupte and Mohit Sharma, as she is very fun-loving and down to earth person.

Meanwhile, actress Sangeeta Kapure was seen taking precautionary measures and feeding the stray dogs in her building. In the post, we can see that the kind-hearted actress is feeding stray dogs. However, she has worn a mask. This is indeed a beautiful gesture by the actress and a wonderful way to share the message, to help humans and pets.

However, television actress Sangeeta Kapure, is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she plays the role of Nidhi Rajvansh and is loved by many. Her acting is much appreciated by the audience. Fans are in love with her character and have given all love and support to the actress for the same.