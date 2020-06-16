Samir feels nostalgic about Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Bade Acche Lagte Hain, that aired 9 years ago is re- telecasting on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about the love story of Priya and Ram, starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor who captured the heart of the audience with their heartfelt performance in the show.

Actor Samir Kochhar, who played the role of a business tycoon in the show feels nostalgic about the return of the show.

On this, Samir said,” I enjoyed my stint on the show and shares a special bond with actors and Ekta Kapoor. Even not being a fan of daily soaps, I admire Ekta’s work and loved her direction.

Adding further he said, “My Grandmother actually loved Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and that is the primary reason why I signed up for this show.”

Bade Acche Lagte Hain was Kochhar’s first association with Ekta and he learned a lot about how the television industry works while shooting for it.

He also gained an immense fan following for the role he performed. Talking about the same, Kochhar says, ” I feel great when I look back at how I was excited and nervous at the same time about playing my role in the show. It’s been years since I did Bade Acche Lagte Hain but it feels like it’s a part of me even today also. The show definitely has a special place in my heart.”