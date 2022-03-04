Samidha Kiran to portray a journalist in her upcoming project

Actress Samidha Kiran will be seen playing a journalist in an upcoming project. The project will be a movie that will be released on an OTT platform.

The shooting for the movie has been concluded in the last month of February. It is shot in the enticing locations of Lucknow.

As part of the preparation for her new role, she studied journalistic attributes which helped her pin down the characteristic traits of a reporter and be more natural while accomplishing it. Her role in the movie has given her a lot of confidence.

In the words of Samidha, “The experience of shooting for a movie is enthralling. After hearing such a warm response to my role in ‘Jaunpur,’ I am more than excited for the audience to see me in my new role as a journalist. I can’t wait for the release of the movie. I hope that everyone will love it just as much as I do.”

The producer will soon announce additional details of the movie. Recently, Samidha Kiran completed a web series called ‘Jaunpur’ which was inspired by real-life events. The web series premiered on WatchO on December 17th and was directed by Satish Shukla.