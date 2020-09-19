Sambhavna Seth makes a ‘dhamakedaar entry’ in Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Bollywood sensation, performer, and Vlogger, Sambhavna Seth has made her mark in the entertainment industry. The actor will be making her comeback to television and all set to make heads turn as she enters &TV’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari. Portraying the role of Radhe’s (Ravi Mahashabde) first wife Mahua, Sambhavna is all set to wreak comical havoc in the lives of the close-knitted Gupta family.

Adding an extra dose of entertainment and humour to the chaos, Mahua comes with her son that leads to creating an unsettlement in the family to the extent that Sarla (Samta Sagar) goes to stay in the Haveli. The most fun part, however, is that Radhe has no memory of ever getting married to anyone besides Sarla, forget having a child. What unfolds is a comical situation that develops between these three characters.

Expressing her excitement, Mahua aka Sambhavna Seth says, “I am excited to back on television to portray the role of Mahua in a light-hearted show on &TV, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari. This is the first time I will be exploring a light-hearted genre. As Mahua now enters the show, the audience will now be privy to a higher notch of comical chaos and entertainment. I am sure the audience will enjoy this new role of mine and continue to shower me with their love and support. I am eagerly looking forward to work with everyone in the show.”

