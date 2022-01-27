Saiyami Kher is thrilled to work on Faadu, impressed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary’s knack for developing strong women protagonists

Saiyami Kher is currently shooting with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary for her next – Faadu and is excited to be a part of the director’s world.

Lauding about Iyer’s past work, Saiyami says, “They say what’s meant to be, will always find a way. That’s how I feel about Faadu. Collaborating with Ashwiny was on my to-do list. She has done spectacular work with Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Panga. I feel assured that I’m in safe hands.”

Having completed a schedule, Kher says that working with Iyer has been everything she dreamed of. “The world of this series is poetic and rooted. Ashwiny ma’am always has such strong female characters in her projects. I’m grateful she has given me the responsibility to play Manjiri. She gives a lot of attention to small details and aesthetics. She plays with music a lot on set, which is interesting,” says the actor.

Besides the show, Kher will be seen in Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming movie Sharmaji Ki Beti. She will also be seen in the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows and Highway – a South film co-starring Anand Deverakonda.