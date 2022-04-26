Saisha Shinde’s close friend Chirag Saluja enters Lockupp; boosts her morale

ALTBalaji’s Lockupp is grading up and nearing it’s finale. Recently the show hosted a family week and we’re awestruck with all the emotional moments. Celebrity Fashion Designer Saisha Shinde is battling her odds and winning hearts every day. For the family week, her close friend Chirag Saluja went in to support her.

Speaking about going in and supporting Saisha, Chirag says, “My experience from LockUpp was amazing. I wanted Saisha to stay motivated and Dhaakad as she has always been. I believe that when she came out, she wasn’t giving her 110% in her performance and she needed the right motivation. She made a big commitment to the whole community and to our nation, that she is going to donate half of her earnings to the LGBTQ community’s charitable funds and help the unprivileged ones.

I think I just served the purpose of reminding her and making her aware that every penny she is going to earn out of the show is going to matter a lot in helping someone needy. Now she is all charged up and filled with the energy to win the show and this motivation of doing something, not just for yourself but for the whole community is the biggest motivation because it takes a lot of guts to do what she is doing as no one else had such guts to say or commit to anything of this sort.”

“Vote for Saisha and let’s make the nation proud and let us make her win as much money as possible so she can put it in a good cause to help as many as she can,” he concludes.