SAILS OF SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE ILLUMUNIATED IN HONOUR OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II

The sails of the Sydney Opera House will be illuminated tonight in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Minister of Australia and NSW Premier have announced.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the lighting the sails of the Sydney Opera House as a fitting tribute to Her late Majesty.

“The late Queen Elizabeth the Second played an important role to the people of Australia during her reign and the lighting of the Sydney Opera House is a fitting tribute on behalf of the people of Australia,” said Mr Albanese.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the tribute on our most recognised icon will be a symbolic gesture on behalf of the NSW Government.

“The tribute on the sails will recognise Her late Majesty’s immense contribution to our state and nation, a fitting tribute as she officially opened the Sydney Opera House in 1973,” said Mr Perrottet.

The lighting of the Sydney Opera House sails will take place over two days from Friday 9 September 7.30pm to midnight and Saturday 10 September – 6.30pm to midnight.