Sahil Vaid handled a major responsibility in Dil Bechara besides acting?

It’s a well-known fact that Sahil Vaid is an accomplished performer and his glimpses in the upcoming movie Dil Bechara as JP has already started conversations in the social circuit. Apart from being an actor, Sahil also harbors a number of other talents which make him a wholesome entertainer. To name one of the other areas of his expertise would be that of an Assistant Director. Yes! That’s right, with his professional qualification in filmmaking, Sahil had also donned the hat of an AD for a day in Dil Bechara in addition to acting in the movie!

Sahil Vaid handled a big responsibility in Dil Bechara besides acting?

Sahil remembers the shoot days fondly as the entire unit worked closely to create magic. Directed by Mukesh Chabra, there are numerous memories attached to the cinema which will forever stay fresh in his mind. Sahil shared, _“JP will always be one of the most loved characters that I have portrayed to date. Dil Bechara is a special movie for me due to multiple reasons. The camaraderie that I fostered with the core team including Sushant, Mukesh, and Sanjana is something that cannot be described in words. One other reason would be that I got a chance to portray the role of an AD in the film for a day along with acting. With my qualifications in filmmaking, this wonderful one day experience helped me implement my skills taking me down a memory lane. Surprisingly, I was also a translater/ communicator for veteran actor Subbalakshmi maam who portrays the role of Manny’s Nani in the film. Since she speaks only Tamil I was the one communicating with her for the scenes on behalf of the crew. It wasn’t a planned move but an opportunity presented itself and I couldn’t let go of it so I took the clap board and gave the clapper boy chutti for a day”

Dil Bechara is a romantic movie that will tug at the heart-strings of audiences as it takes them on an emotional ride of two lovers and their experiences. With a talented ensemble of actors comprising of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Singh, Sahil Vaid, and others, the movie is sure to enthrall viewers of all age groups. We can’t wait to watch the awesome trio of Manny, Kizzie & JP spread their magic amongst cinema lovers with Dil Bechara!