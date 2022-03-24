Sahil Phull talks about his fitness regime

While actors are continuously honing their acting skills, they must also maintain a fitness regime to look their best while portraying a variety of roles on television.

Actor Sahil Phull, who plays ‘Kashi’ in Sony Entertainment Television’s slice of life drama ‘Jagannath aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi,’ has amassed a sizable fan base over the years because of his spectacular acting talent, sharp features and charming personality.

Even as Kashi, Sahil has successfully struck a chord with the audience for his heartwarming performance making the character relatable. To get into the character of Kashi, Sahil has been putting in a lot of time and effort in order to prepare for this role. Along with getting the Banarasi diction right, he has been working on his physique as well.

Sharing a few details about his fitness regime that he follows, Sahil Phull said, “As an actor one needs to always focus on his acting skills and his look especially at a time when he needs to fit into a particular character.

I am a total foodie however, the profession I am in requires me to stay in my best form and shape at all times, so I actively try to balance by eating simple home-cooked food. I do intermittent fasting and exercise at-least four times a week.

My favorite form of exercise is core strength training. Also, I don’t believe in restricting myself, so I eat everything but in moderation.”