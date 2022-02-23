Sahil Phull expresses his excitement of working with Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta in SET’s Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi

Sony Entertainment Television’s Jagannath Aur Purvi Ko Dosti Anokhi’ with its heartwarming narrative gives a fresh perspective towards the precious relationships we hold sacred in our lives. The slice of life drama takes the viewers on beautiful journey of an elderly gentlemen, Jagannath Mishra (played by Rajendra Gupta) finding his lost sense of life’s purpose through a young stranger-turned-friend Purvi (played by Ismeet Kohli). As they juggle through different worldviews and experiences to forge a sweet and iron-clad camaraderie, the show brings forth the nuanced facades of human emotions. Playing a pivotal role in the friendship of the two polar opposites individuals, will be the character of Kaashi played by the talented actor turned producer Sahil Phull.

Actor Sahil Phull has gained popularity for the varied roles portrayed on screen and, once again, the actor is all set to impress the audience in a new avatar. A tour guide by profession, Kaashi is an orphan but the thought of it never affected him as he received immense love from Jagannath and Kusum Mishra who raised him as their own. With a happy go lucky attitude, Kaashi has been that one person who is always willing to help everybody and that’s how he got the name – Banaras Ka Robinhood. While he loves Jagannath and Kusum immensely and can go to any extreme for them, he leaves no stone unturned to tease Jagannath and affectionately calls him ‘Khadoos’.

“Kashi is a simple, loveable guy for whom his ‘masterji and amma’ are everything. Their happiness is of utmost importance to him because they never made him feel like he wasn’t theirs. A very helpful and generous person, Kashi is a tourist guide by profession who works very hard to make ends meet. Having gone through so much in life, he is mature beyond his years and holds empathy and kindness in his heart. I believe, Kashi has a beautiful character arc, and going forward, he will be instrumental to the storyline. This is not a typical but a different show and I am fortunate to have got the chance to work with such a spectacular team who has created a beautiful story that surely touches the right chords. Glad to be a part of this show.”