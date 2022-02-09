SAFETY REBATE DOUBLES TO HELP SMALL BUSINESSES BE COVID SAFE

Small business owners and sole traders can now apply for a NSW Government rebate of up to $1,000 to make their workplaces safer with $1 million added to the Small Business Rebate Program.

Minister for Fair Trading Eleni Petinos said the rebate has been doubled and the program expanded with a renewed focus on helping businesses ensure they are COVID safe.

“We have doubled the rebate support from $500 to $1,000 per application to encourage small business owners and sole traders to think about how they can make their workplaces safer,” Ms Petinos said.

“Small businesses have experienced challenges through the Omicron wave of the pandemic and this initiative is part of the NSW Government’s commitment to support small businesses in bouncing back.”

Projects that may be eligible for the rebate include:

· Workplace hygiene products including portable and fixed hand sanitiser stations and sneeze/cough guards

· Access ramps to move products safely

· Guard rails to reduce falls for those working at heights

· Items that reduce risks of injury from lifting and moving heavy equipment

· Forklift safety measures such as specialised seatbelts, anti-vibration seats, automatic stop/go barriers and reversing light systems

· Machinery protection measures such as pressure mats with auto cut-off sensors

· Protections including ramps to load goods onto vehicles, conveyor systems and specialised stacking and racking systems

· Specialised hearing protectors for noisy workplaces to prevent industrial deafness

· Sunshade protection to help safeguard outdoor workers from sunburn and skin cancer.

Ms Petinos said the Small Business Rebate Program has been in operation since 2012 with the rebate providing safety information and incentives for small businesses to improve and invest in safety outcomes.

“The program also has a strong focus on education and supports small businesses across all industries by helping to start conversations about improving safety outcomes in the workplace,” Ms Petinos said.

“I encourage small business owners and sole traders to apply for the rebate if they are eligible.”

Further information about the Small Business Rebate Program can be found at

www.safework.nsw.gov.au/advice-and-resources/rebate-programs/small-business-rebates