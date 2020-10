SAFELY CONNECTING MULTICULTURAL SENIORS DURING CORONAVIRUS

The Victorian Government’s CALD Communities Taskforce is supporting Victoria’s multicultural seniors to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence announced today that $2.1 million will be made available to multicultural seniors groups through the Coronavirus Support for Multicultural Seniors program.

Funding of up to $2,000 is available to purchase IT equipment, run programs to support multicultural seniors and provide the timely distribution of coronavirus information.

All seniors groups that receive funding will also automatically receive public liability insurance and personal accident cover for 2021, saving organisations up to $5,000 each.

Almost 900 organisations will automatically receive a direct offer of funding as previous recipients of a Victorian Government multicultural seniors grant, such as Western Karen Elder Group in Werribee, the Taiwan Ladies Association in Oakleigh, Bendigo’s German Friendship Society and the Geelong Dutch Fifty Plus Club.

The Taskforce is inviting newly formed multicultural seniors’ groups to submit an online application by Thursday, 19 November 2020.