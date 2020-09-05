Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to return with Season 2 on Star Plus

India’s leading Hindi GEC, Star Plus had launched the popular show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ exactly 10 years ago. The show garnered immense audience love and appreciation and its characters like Kokilaben, Gopi, Ahem household names across the country. The daily soap drama enjoyed a good seven-year run ending in July 2017. Recently the show made headlines and grabbed eyeballs as online creator, Yashraj Mukhate, turned Kokilaben’s dialogue “Rasode mein kaun tha?” into a song. The video went viral and was widely appreciated by everyone from Smriti Irani to Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Disha Patani, and even Kartik Aaryan.

Now, there’s a piece of good news for the fans, as the makers have decided to come up with Season 2 of the show soon. Yes, the show’s producer Rashmi Sharma and the channel Star Plus will soon begin shooting for this new season with the actors in Mumbai.

On that note, well-known producer Rashmi Sharma says, “Saathiya has been a talking point since its launch in 2010. Even after it ended, it remained on top of my mind and we came up with some thoughts on how we could take it forward. During the lockdown, its reruns were widely watched and that made us believe this is a good time to bring it back with a second season. Its recall value is still very strong. There will be many new characters and a twist in the storyline, but it will remain a family show and driven by relationships. Saathiya can’t return without the Modi family, so yes, Kokilaben and Gopi will be back. We have already shot a teaser with Devoleena (Gopi) but at the same time the hunt is also on for the new faces.”