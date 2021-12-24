S.S. RAJAMOULI TO PRESENT THE SOUTH LANGUAGE VERSIONS OF ‘BRAHMĀSTRA – PART ONE’

Some friendships, and some films, are truly special. Karan Johar felt proud and honoured to present S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘labour of love’, Bahubali. And today we see that very friendship blossom. Today, S.S. Rajamouli announced that he will present Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmāstra, in four South languages in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide. An epic amalgamation of inspiration from Indian mythology and the modern world, Brahmāstra is one of the most awaited films of 2022, with the recent release date announcement and striking Motion Poster launch going viral across territories, things can’t get any bigger!

Come 09.09.2022, a new chapter in Indian cinematic history will be written, and such is the monumental vision and scale of Brahmāstra that top powerhouses are set to unite in presenting this movie to wider markets. Headlining the first part of the trilogy are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who interestingly are sharing screen space for the first time along with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan – who play pivotal parts in the film.

S.S. Rajamouli’s entry into this world of revolutionary cinema, will only add to its glory. With a film series like Bahubali under his belt, the filmmaker is respected and revered across the globe.

Speaking on this occasion, S.S. Rajamouli says, “I’m truly glad to come on board and present Brahmāstra to audiences worldwide in the four south languages. The concept of Brahmāstra is unique, which reflects in its story and presentation. In many ways, it reminds me of Bahubali – a labour of love and passion. I have seen Ayan invest time in making Brahmāstra, patiently putting it together to get it right, much like I did for Bahubali.”

He continues, “The film perfectly marries themes from ancient Indian culture with modern technology, and with cutting edge VFX that will blow your mind! A filmmaking journey that I can relate to – Ayan’s vision is a new chapter in Indian cinema and I am proud to be associated with Dharma Productions once again after Bahubali. Karan has a profound understanding and sensibility for good films and I feel proud to partner with him again, and with Fox Star Studios to present this film.”

Nagarjuna Akkineni who was also present on the occasion says, “It has been a fantastic experience to work with Ayan and the hugely talented team of Brahmāstra. This combination of ancient and modern India fascinated me and it is exciting to be a part of such a larger than life project. To have Mr. Rajamouli on board is a great honour for all of us and I am looking forward to presenting the film to my fans in 2022.”

“Brahmāstra is the most ambitious and visionary project I have been part of. Brahmāstra is Ayan’s vision, his baby that he has nurtured. The outcome is extraordinary, the presentation universal, and it most certainly deserves a footprint across multiple Indian languages. Bahubali not only broke records but also cut across geographical and language boundaries to be our first truly national film and there is nobody better than the genius storyteller, Rajamouli Garu, to partner with on Brahmāstra to achieve that same vision! It warms my heart and strengthens my confidence that he is now a part of this film,” says Karan Johar.

An excited Ayan Mukerji, shares, “Brahmāstra is a dream that I have been nurturing for years. It’s an ambitious trilogy and the journey so far has been nothing short of exhilarating. I have given this film everything and I will continue to pour my heart into this. I feel blessed to have an amazing mentor like S.S. Rajamouli sir come on board. It is his film, Bahubali, that gave me the confidence to pursue my dream courageously. And to have his name attached to Brahmāstra is the biggest endorsement.”