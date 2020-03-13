I’m absolutely devastated that the Sydney Royal Easter Show has been cancelled.

It’s truly heartbreaking for everyone involved and another bitter blow on top of a rough 12 months of drought and bushfires.

The Royal is the highlight of the agricultural show calendar – an opportunity for farmers, producers, livestock handlers and schools to showcase the cream of rural and regional NSW and compete against the very best with their stock and produce.

Farmers have been doing it hard, whether it be dealing with the impacts of drought, bushfires, or in many cases both. The show is a rare opportunity for farmers to come together, celebrate all that is great about agriculture and share what they do with the city.

I understand the decision has been made to protect the health of the thousands of people involved, but it is still heartbreaking that the Show won’t be going ahead this year.

I sympathise with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, which has made this difficult decision. It’s an emotional day for everyone involved but I’m confident the show will be back next year bigger and better than ever.