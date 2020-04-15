Rohit Shetty praises Karishma’s mom’s food on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season

Along with being a certified diva, Karishma Tanna has always come across as a woman with a kind heart. She has been fighting her phobias and has shown great determination as she makes her way through every task, successfully. India’s biggest stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has raised the level of intensity with the tasks being assigned to the celebrity contestants.

Karishma Tanna has always been very vocal about her being a total foodie. In Bulgaria, while shooting for a task, ace director and host Rohit Shetty mentioned to them his sudden craving for desserts but a kind that wouldn’t break his diet. To his rescue, came the style icon and everyone’s favorite, Karishma, who revealed that she had got a lot of home cooked food and was happy to part with a few pieces from her box of sugar-free chikkis made for her by her mother.

A source from the set reveals, “Rohit Sir was very pleased to know that Karishma had a healthy box of chikkis that could satiate his cravings. Lip-smacking and scrumptious is what he termed the healthy chikkis and praised her mother for this delicacy.”

Now we know Rohit Shetty and Karishma Tanna’s, receipe to stay fit!