Rohan Das impresses the legendary music composer Anand Ji with his performance on the late Kishore Da’s catchy song ‘‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’

This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s much loved kids singing reality show – Superstar Singer 2 will welcome the legendary music maestro Anand ji from the Kalyan ji – Anand ji duo.

All set to impress Anand Ji with their singing prowess, the little dynamites will amaze one and all with their mesmerizing performances. One of the contestants who will catch everyone’s attention is Superstar Rohan Dasfrom Assam.

Known to give outstanding performances time and again, Rohan will once again take centre stage but this time, with a twist. His fellow contestant Rituraj will be seen challenging Rohan to perform his song while eating a lollypop! Rohan who reveals that he is a fan of the late Kishore Da takes up the challenge and goes on to sing ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala.’

And, just like megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen chewing paan while singing the song, Rohan will be seen eating a lollypop! His performance invited applauses from not only the judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali but Anand Ji as well.

Complimenting Rohan’s performance, Anand Ji said, “Kishore Da had consumed 15 paans during the recording of this song, and today, Rohan used a lollypop while singing the sing! This is commendable!”

Thanking Anand Ji, Rohan shares, “My parents would play many songs of Kalyanji – Anand ji like – ‘Neele Neele Ambar Par,’ ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ and more. Today, it’s an honour to be performing in front of such a legendary figure like Anand ji. His appreciation and compliments have given me a lot of encouragement. I also enjoyed his story about Kishore Kumar sir and would remember it always! I am very grateful to the show for giving me such wonderful opportunities.”